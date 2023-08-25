Nearly three years after cashless tolling went live, the New York State Thruway reached a milestone.

The Thruway Authority announced Friday that 1 billion transactions have been processed since the superhighway converted from a ticketed system to cashless tolling in November 2020.

With cashless tolling in effect, the Thruway Authority said the 1 billion transactions account for 17.4 billion miles traveled and $2.1 billion in revenue.

The state's transition to a cashless tolling system on the Thruway began in March 2020. Toll booths were replaced by steel gantries equipped with cameras. The final gantry was installed in August 2020 and the system went live that year.

"Cashless tolling saves time for our motorists, is better for the environment and enhances safety at previously congested toll plazas," said Frank Hoare, interim executive director of the Thruway Authority. "Reaching 1 billion successful transactions is an incredible milestone and it would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our employees day in and day out."

A vast majority of the cashless tolling transactions (87%) are E-ZPass users. Those who don't have E-ZPass are mailed a bill.

Collecting unpaid tolls has been a challenge for the Thruway Authority. An audit by the state comptroller's office found more than $276 million in unpaid tolls, including $119 million owed by out-of-state drivers.

One way the Thruway Authority has sought to collect the tolls is by resuming its registration suspension program. Since restarting the program last year, the state Department of Motor Vehicles has suspended 1,640 registrations for unpaid Thruway tolls. The Thruway has collected $4.5 million from nearly 4,000 motorists who were referred to the DMV.

The Thruway Authority has identified more than 325,000 motorists who could have their registrations suspended if they don't pay their tolls, nearly three-quarters of whom owe less than $500.

The cashless tolling milestone comes as the Thruway Authority is planning to increase toll prices next year. Tolls for New York E-ZPass users would increase by 5% in 2024 and another 5% in 2027. Out-of-state drivers using E-ZPass or tolls by mail would pay a 75% higher toll than in-state E-ZPass users.

Public hearings were held and the Thruway Authority is expected to vote on the proposal later this year.