A New York State Thruway rest stop between Buffalo and Rochester is the 10th to be reconstructed as part of a $450 million project.

Pembroke Service Area, which is located between exits 48 (Batavia) and 48A (Pembroke/Medina) on Interstate 90 east, reopened Thursday. The 20,145-square-foot facility is one of the largest rest stops along the superhighway.

The service area has three restaurants — Burger King, Dunkin' and Popeyes. A fourth, Panera Bread, will open later this year, according to the Thruway Authority. An Applegreen convenience store is on site and Taste NY beverage and food products will be sold.

A dog walking area, outdoor seating and a private nursing are among the new amenities that are available now. Others are coming soon, including a climate-controlled pet enclosure, digital tourism kiosk, six level 3 high speed electric vehicle chargers and a playground.

Pembroke is one of four service areas that will have additional amenities for truckers, including a separate entrance, lockers, a lounge, restrooms, showers and washers and dryers.

The completion of the Pembroke Service Area is a milestone in the project, which is privately funded and led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity created by Ireland-based Applegreen. It is the 10th rest stop to reopen after the initial round of service area closures in July 2021. Despite delays that impacted the project, the other nine rest stops that closed two years ago have been reconstructed and began reopening last summer.

With the reopening of the Pembroke Service Area, the Thruway Authority announced that two rest stops — Angola and Scottsville — on I-90 east are now closed. Fuel services are available at both locations, but the restaurants and restrooms are closed due to construction.