UTICA — It is the most important question for Democrats in the buildup to the 2024 election.

How do you flip the 22nd Congressional District seat?

For the three Democratic candidates in the race, Sarah Klee Hood, Clem Harris and John Mannion, there were different answers at a forum Thursday at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.

Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, believes Democrats need to stick together. She also emphasized the need for community engagement.

"If we want to turn NY-22 blue, it's through you," she said.

Harris, a Utica University professor and former aide to ex-Gov. David Paterson, hopes Democrats can avoid getting mired in culture war issues being pushed by Republicans. The election, he said, is about core values, including civil rights.

He also views economic issues as an important part of the campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Republican who represents the 22nd district in central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

"We have to help the middle class to grow and we have to prove that we are the best when it comes to building the middle class," Harris said.

Mannion, a state senator from the Syracuse area, thinks Democrats will win if they stay united.

"We have the numbers," he said. "We have the people and we have history on our side."

The candidates were also asked about how they could contribute to flipping the House seat. Harris, who served in the U.S. Army and has law enforcement experience, discussed the need to address gun violence, which he says is an economic, education and public safety issue.

Klee Hood noted that she is the only Democrat in the race who has been in a primary election. She ran for Congress in 2022 and finished second in a four-way Democratic primary. She also highlighted her background — she is an Air Force veteran and is the only woman in the race.

"This is a marathon, folks, not a sprint," she said. "At the end of the day, it's going to come back to you."

Mannion touted his own electoral experience. In 2022, he won reelection by 10 votes in a district where Republicans have an enrollment advantage.

"I win tough elections and I've already delivered for the people that I currently represent," he said.

The main focus of the forum cosponsored by Utica-area groups, including the Oneida County Democratic Committee and Indivisible Mohawk Valley, was on defeating Williams and flipping the seat. The candidates were asked for their stances on key issues, but it was during a lightning round when they were asked to limit their responses to one sentence.

On most issues, there doesn't appear to be huge gaps between the three Democratic candidates. On health care, though, Klee Hood advocated for universal health care. "Anything short does not promote health care as a right," she said. Harris said he supports strengthening the Affordable Care Act and would fight against attempts to cut Medicare and Medicaid. Mannion called for "accessibility, affordability and justice."

If there are any disagreements between candidates, it won't be on what they think of Williams. Klee Hood thinks the GOP congressman is a carpetbagger — he is a Texas native who didn't live full time in central New York until a few years ago. Harris called him "a fraud." Mannion added, "Just go, Brandon."

After answering questions for about 40 minutes, the candidates mingled with the more than 200 voters who attended the forum.

The 22nd district is a top target for Democrats seeking to reclaim the House majority in 2024. Outside groups are already planning to spend huge amounts of money on this and other races in New York.