Members of an upstate New York union, including Auburn-area Tops employees, will benefit from a $764 million payment to restore pensions that were affected by the 2008 financial crisis.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local One, which represents workers at Tops Markets and G&L Davis Meat Co., the makers of Gianelli Sausage, in North Syracuse, will receive the pension fix through the American Rescue Plan, a 2021 federal law that provided $1.9 trillion for COVID-19 relief. The larger bill included the Butch Lewis Relief Act, legislation to prevent the collapse of multiemployer pension plans.

UFCW Local One's pension plan was projected to run out of money in 2026, according to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Without the bailout, members faced severe cuts to their pensions if the plan became insolvent.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blamed "out-of-control speculation on Wall Street" for putting more than 200 multiemployer pension plans at risk. He advocated for the fix and the inclusion of funding in the American Rescue Plan to bolster the pension plans.

"Upstate New York union members of UFCW Local One and their families could have lost the benefits they earned over a lifetime of work — through no fault of their own — putting their financial security, retirements and families' futures at risk," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "When I became majority leader, I promised I would not stop fighting until our union brothers and sisters and their families got the pension relief they needed and earned."

The funding is available through the Special Financial Assistance program administered by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Other multiemployer pension plans have been approved for assistance. In November 2022, Schumer announced that the Teamsters' multiemployer pension plan would get more than $960 million.

Frank DeRiso, president of UFCW Local One, lauded President Joe Biden and Schumer for the pension fix.

"Prior to the Butch Lewis Relief Act, workers were at risk of losing the retirement security that they earned through a lifetime of hard work," DeRiso said, adding that his members and their families "can take a deep sigh of relief knowing that their hard-earned retirement savings are now protected from significant cuts."