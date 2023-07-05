The city of Auburn and four towns in Cayuga County will benefit from more than $516 million awarded statewide for 216 bridge and culvert projects.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that Auburn has been awarded $2.5 million to replace the Aurelius Avenue bridge over the Owasco Outlet. The city announced in 2019 that it would get state funding to replace the bridge, but it would not be completed until 2025.

The town of Brutus will receive $1.2 million to replace the River Forest Road bridge over Cold Spring Brook. According to the state Department of Transportation, the bridge, which was built in 1983, has a poor rating. It was last inspected in August 2022.

The state will provide $740,000 to replace the Ditmar Road bridge over Muskrat Creek in the town of Cato. The bridge, which was built in 1940, has a poor rating and was last inspected in June 2022.

Two culverts will be replaced in Cayuga County. The state awarded nearly $1.2 million to the town of Fleming to replace the Dietrich Road culvert that carries a tributary to Crane Brook. An additional $1.5 million will be provided to the town of Niles to replace the Murray Road culvert that carries a tributary to Dutch Hollow Brook.

The grants for Cayuga County are part of $31.4 million awarded to the central New York region for 21 bridge and culvert replacement projects. The funding is available through the state's BRIDGE NY initiative and is provided to local governments.

"New York state is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change," Hochul said.