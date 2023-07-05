After a clean sweep in the recent primary election, state Sen. Rachel May's Upstate Progressive PAC has endorsed another slate of candidates, including one in Cayuga County.

Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, a Democrat running for Auburn City Council, is among seven candidates endorsed by the political action committee. According to its website, the PAC endorses candidates "with a clear vision for progressive change in their communities." It is supporting candidates running in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

"The endorsement is a resounding belief that I embody the core values that UP PAC stands for: servant leadership, justice and persistence," Overstreet-Wilson said. "I will continue to be a change agent in my hometown."

Overstreet-Wilson has served two terms on the Auburn school board. She announced in December that she would run for Auburn City Council.

The PAC has endorsed three candidates running in Onondaga County: Manlius Supervisor John Deer, who is seeking reelection; Carrie Ingersoll-Wood, a candidate for the Onondaga County Legislature's District 10 seat; and Michael Nesci, who is running for Manlius town council.

Other candidates backed by the PAC include Julie Gederos, who is running for Utica Common Council, and Beau Harbin, a Cortland County Legislature candidate. Caroline Reale, who is vying to represent the Oneida County Legislature's 15th District, rounds out the list of endorsed candidates.

Upstate Progressive PAC had a successful primary season. It endorsed three candidates running in central New York primaries: Maurice "Mo" Brown in the Onondaga County Legislature's 15th District; Alexander Marion for Syracuse city auditor; and Celeste Friend for Utica mayor.

Brown, Friend and Marion won their respective Democratic primaries to advance to the general election.