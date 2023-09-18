The union representing the city of Auburn's firefighters is supporting Democrats in key races this year — with one exception.

Auburn Firefighters Local 1446 endorsed Jimmy Giannettino for mayor. Giannettino, a Democrat, is a two-term city councilor who is aiming to succeed retiring Mayor Michael Quill.

In a letter announcing the endorsements, Auburn Firefighters Local 1446 President Sean Corcoran wrote that Giannettino has "proven himself invested in Auburn, the citizens and the employees who provide services for both."

"We believe the citizens of Auburn deserve a mayor who will look to the future and strive to make this city a desirable community for families and businesses," Corcoran added.

Giannettino will face Republican candidate Tim Lattimore in the mayoral election.

With two city council seats up for grabs this year, the union opted to endorse three of the four candidates on the ballot. Democrats Christina Calarco and Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson have the labor group's backing. Brian Dahl, a Republican, also received the union's support due to his emergency management background.

"We believe all three are excellent choices for the city of Auburn," Corcoran said. "We are confident in their ability to keep Auburn moving in the right direction."

Andrea Guerrera, a Republican, is also running for city council.

In the only countywide race on the ballot this year, the union endorsed Brian Scanlan for Cayuga County clerk. Scanlan, a retired firefighter, is running on the Democratic line.

The union is also supporting three incumbents and a newcomer in the four county Legislature districts within the city. Legislators Brian Muldrow (District 11) and Heidi Nightengale (District 8), both Democrats, are running unopposed. Legislator Elane Daly (District 9) has the group's backing in her reelection bid. Republican candidate Ali Muhsen is challenging her in the newly drawn district.

The firefighters' union endorsed Stephanie DeVito, a Democrat, over Republican candidate Michael Pettigrass in District 10.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 28, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5.