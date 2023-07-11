Auburn has selected a company to help guide a major expansion of its city court facilities.

The Auburn City Council recently accepted a resolution authorizing an agreement not to exceed $185,000 with Thaler Reilly Wilson Architecture & Preservation, an Albany-based firm, for consulting services for a project expanding space for Auburn City Courts.

According to a memo on the project, the city government has been responsible for providing space where the city courts can be held since the state court system was consolidated in the late 1970s. For most of that time, city court has been held on the first floor of the Historic Old Post Office building, 157 Genesee St. The New York State Office of Court Administration has tasked the Auburn government with providing additional space for the city courts, including a second courtroom and other functions, the memo said.

Due to the building's historic nature and Cayuga County's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children recently moving out of the old post office building, "the City now sees an opportunity for City Court Expansion," the memo continued.

A presentation to the Cayuga County Legislature was held in January 2023 proposing reusing the former 2,500 square feet of special supplemental nutrition program office space in the building. City staff put out a request for proposals in early May "seeking to procure professional consulting services for project programming, design, construction documents, bidding, construction administration, and inspection," the memo said. Auburn received proposals from four firms, including Thaler Reilly Wilson.

The memo said a proposal committee was created to review and score the proposals, consisting of representatives from the Auburn City Manager Office, corporation counsel and the city's engineering department, plus representatives from the Cayuga County Department of Buildings & Grounds and the county's corporate compliance program to review and score the proposals. Criteria used for scoring the four entities were firm description, qualifications and relevant project experience, fee proposal, approach to the project scope and design, approach to project timeline and workforce diversity.

The committee interviewed Thaler Reilly Wilson and another firm to further talk about project approach and fee structure. Thaler Reilly Wilson ultimately received the top score. The memo noted a draft contract with the firm is forthcoming.

Before the council voted for the resolution at the July 6 meeting, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked if the city has any experience with Thaler Reilly Wilson. City Manager Jeff Dygert said he believes this is the city's first experience with the firm, "but from what I've heard from staff, they have significant experience in the realm of court space."

Giannettino later said he was happy to see the project move forward, noting the city is complying with requirements from the the state's Office of Court Administration.

"It's been some time to get here, but I think going forward, this is the best possible solution. We're utilizing existing government building space rather than building a new building and I'm just happy to see it moving forward," he continued.