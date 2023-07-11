AUBURN — City officials used the completion of an infrastructure project to thank a state representative for advocating on their behalf.

Crews have finished an $850,000 road construction project that included repaving all of John Street, which connects the Arterial to Genesee Street, and a portion of East Genesee Street between Fulton Street and Loop Road.

Other infrastructure work was part of the project, including the installation of storm sewers, catch basin and manhole repairs, and curb and sidewalk repairs.

The project was funded by the New York State Touring Route Program, a state initiative that was created to provide aid to cities, towns and villages based on the state touring route miles within the municipality.

Auburn has 37.75 miles of state routes within the city limits. When the touring route program began in the 2021-22 budget, the city received $1.5 million. It received the same amount in the 2022-23 budget.

In the current state budget, Auburn will get $2.16 million, a 44% increase. City officials credited state Sen. Rachel May for advocating for more touring route funding.

"It makes sense for the state to be stepping in like this," May, D-Syracuse, told city officials during a brief meeting at Market Street Park.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, who is running for mayor this year, praised May for working to bring more funding to the city. For years, they have been seeking more support for the maintenance of state routes within the city.

"Thank you for listening," Giannettino told May. "It's refreshing to have somebody listen to us."

According to Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason, the East Genesee and John streets project would not have been completed this year without the touring route funding. He estimated that it would've taken another three or four years to complete the project based on the city's regular road construction schedule.

The city is also using touring route funding for a road construction project on State Street. With the new allocation of more than $2 million, city officials will hold a work session to determine how to spend the additional monies.

"This has been probably one of the most effective things the state of New York has done," Mason said.

After meeting with city officials to discuss the success of the touring route program, May met with leaders of the city's ambulance service.

May is in her first year as Cayuga County's state senator. In 2022, she was reelected to represent the 48th district, which includes the city of Auburn and the entire county.