A long-awaited rule change supported by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will result in upstate New York hospitals receiving $1 billion more annually from Medicare.

Medicare finalized the rule that was released in April. It will update the wage index formula used to reimburse hospitals for labor costs associated with treating Medicare patients.

Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that upstate New York hospitals have struggled with low Medicare payments because the index did not factor in higher labor costs.

With the revamped formula, central New York hospitals will receive $121.4 million more from Medicare each year. Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse will receive the most ($45.6 million), while Auburn Community Hospital will get over $2.9 million.

Schumer said the additional funding — payments will begin Oct. 1 — will hospitals hire more workers and boost patient care.

"Years from now, people are going to look back on this as a pivotal moment that upgraded New York health care," he said.

Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital, praised Schumer for his advocacy to increase Medicare payments for upstate New York hospitals.

"This comes at a time when rural community hospitals like Auburn struggle with unfairly low Medicare payments," Berlucchi said. "We can't thank Senator Schumer enough for his commitment to our hospital and this community."

When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the preliminary rule in April, there was a possibility that the proposal could have been revised. Schumer said he would ensure any revisions would be close to the amounts announced at the time.

In the final rule, there were no changes to how much Medicare payments will increase for New York hospitals.

"It's good to have the majority leader from New York," Schumer said.