Four upstate casinos have provided additional tax revenue to local governments, but state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warns they are "not a magic fix" to solve fiscal challenges.

According to a report released by DiNapoli's office, the four commercial casinos — del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County, Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County, Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady and Tioga Downs Casino in Tioga County — generated $176 million in gaming tax revenue from 2017 to 2022.

The main beneficiaries of those funds were the host communities, including the town of Tyre in Seneca County. Tyre received $2.1 million in gaming tax revenue in 2022. Seneca County, as the host county for del Lago, also received $2.1 million.

The revenue has made a significant difference in Tyre, where the funds account for nearly 60% of all town revenues. The extra cash has allowed the town to reduce its total property tax levy. In 2016, the year before del Lago opened, Tyre's total property tax levy was $655,000. In 2022, it was $100,000.

However, one reason for DiNapoli's warning is what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state ordered casinos to close and were among the last businesses to reopen in 2020. The town of Tyre had to make up for the lost revenue with a 243% property tax increase for one year, in 2021. The comptroller's office noted, though, that the property tax levy returned to pre-pandemic levels last year.

There are other factors that the comptroller's office considered in its report. Gaming tax revenue has been affected by lower tax rates for slot machines and table games. Three casinos, including del Lago, have paid less in taxes due to the reduced rates, which means less tax revenue for local municipalities.

Another concern is that although the casinos have generated significant tax revenue for local governments, the amounts are below projected gross revenues. In the case of del Lago, gross gaming revenue was projected to be $282 million in 2019. The actual total was $157.3 million, far below expectations. In 2022, revenue totaled $161.3 million.

DiNapoli is also encouraging local governments to develop realistic financial plans based on the gaming revenues. Past audits conducted by the comptroller's office found budgetary challenges and a lack of multi-year planning. He is delivering this message as the state plans to award downstate casino licenses.

"While casinos have generated local gaming tax revenue, the impacts vary for the communities that receive such revenues," DiNapoli said. "It's my hope that this report gives state and local officials a clearer perspective that can help potential host communities avoid the pitfalls that arise with misguided expectations about the public benefits of casinos. They are not a sure bet."