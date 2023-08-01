A local organization that administers Head Start programs in Cayuga County will receive $5 million in federal funding, according to U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.

CAP Cayuga/Seneca has been awarded the funds for its Early Head Start and Head Start programs. The organization has been administering Head Start, a federal program providing educational, health and other services for low-income families, since 1969. It has run the local Early Head Start program since 2009.

With the $5 million from the federal government, CAP Cayuga/Seneca will use the funding to prepare the county's most vulnerable children for school and provide early learning and health services to children and families.

CAP Cayuga/Seneca's Early Head Start program has participants in Auburn and Moravia. The Head Start program has children and families from the Auburn, Cato-Meridian and Moravia school districts.

"Thank you to Congresswoman Tenney for her support and assistance in ensuring families most in need have access to quality early childhood development programming and comprehensive supports to foster good health, strong families and positive early learning experiences," said Laurie Piccolo, executive director of CAP Cayuga/Seneca.

The grant was one of three announced by Tenney, R-Canandaigua, on Tuesday. Fire departments in Auburn and Watertown will receive funding through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

Watertown has been awarded $85,754, while Auburn will get $30,368. Tenney's office said the funds "will be used to bolster fire and medical response capacities, ensuring the safety of emergency personnel and the public." More information wasn't immediately about Auburn's grant.

In a statement, Tenney said she is thrilled that the grants have been awarded to the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga County.

"This funding will boost the capabilities of our fire departments in Watertown and Auburn and work to strengthen education resources in Cayuga and Seneca counties," she continued. "These grants will be a remarkable asset to our community, and I remain committed to supporting essential programs in New York's 24th district."