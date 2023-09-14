The Cayuga County Board of Elections has selected the vendor it will use to replace aging voting machines ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

John Camardo, the county's Republican elections commissioner, informed lawmakers at the county Legislature's Government Operations Committee meeting Wednesday that the board has decided to buy new voting machines from Clear Ballot, a maker of election equipment and software.

The cost to buy the new voting machines and software will be $489,400. Additionally, Camardo said the board will pay $82,000 to dispose of the outdated machines.

Camardo explained the county has already budgeted $184,000 toward the purchase of the new machines. The remaining balance will be covered with $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, $142,966 from a Technology Innovation and Election Resource grant and a $45,000 grant through a program that supports Help America Vote Act-related projects.

Legislator Chris Petrus, who chairs the county Legislature's Government Operations Committee, supports the purchase of new voting machines. He is a former deputy elections commissioner and recalled working at the board when voting machines were last purchased more than a decade ago.

"I concur with the commissioners that it behooves us to try to get out ahead of the ball and do this in as expeditious a manner as possible," Petrus said.

Not all members of the committee agreed. Legislator Hans Pecher voted against the resolution to buy new voting machines. He thinks the county should've kept the old lever voting machines.

"They were perfectly good," Pecher said.

Keith Batman, the Democratic elections commissioner, noted that those older machines weren't secure and there is a law that mandated the purchase of new, updated technology.

"These advances are intended to ensure that elections are secure, they're open, they're accessible and everyone has an opportunity to vote," he said.

Jim Basile, vice chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature, asked if there is a paper ballot with the Clear Ballot machines. The election commissioners confirmed that paper ballots will be used with the new machines.

The committee approved the voting machine purchase by a 4-2 vote, with Pecher and Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini opposing the resolution. The county Legislature's Ways and Means Committee will consider the measure next week. As long as it clears that hurdle, a vote by the full legislature will follow at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Batman and Camardo hoped to have the new voting machines in place for this year's local election. However, the state Board of Elections did not approve the vendor list until early August. Because of that delay in the process, the county now plans to have the voting machines ready for the primary and general elections in 2024.