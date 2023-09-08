As a tribute to longtime state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who passed away this year, the Cayuga County Republican Committee will recognize three local leaders at an upcoming rally.

The party established the Gary Finch Award with the goal of recognizing a local Republican annually. In its inaugural year, the award will be given to Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould and former Cayuga County Republican Chair Cherl Heary.

Chantell Hotaling, president of the Cayuga County Women's Republican Club, told The Citizen that the idea for the award was raised after Finch's death in May.

To be eligible for the award, the party will look for certain "qualifying traits," according to Hotaling. Those include leadership, integrity, dedication, accountability, collaboration, accessibility and a commitment to public service — all traits that, Hotaling said, Finch possessed.

"For more than 40 years, Assemblyman Finch was a strong yet compassionate voice for the Cayuga County Republicans," she added.

The first class of honorees features three Republican officials who have either retired or will be retiring after long careers in public service.

Dwyer was elected Cayuga County clerk in 2003 and served five terms. She will not seek reelection this year. Before her two decades as clerk, she was a local aide for two members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Sherwood Boehlert and Jim Walsh.

Gould, who was elected to the county Legislature in 2021, won't run for another term this year. While he has led county government for the last two years, he is best known for his law enforcement career. He is a former state trooper and served as Cayuga County sheriff.

Heary was the chair of the county Republican committee and served as the GOP elections commissioner for 18 years, from 2004 until her retirement in 2022.

The Gary Finch Award will be presented at the Republicans' Cayuga Strong/Back the Blue rally, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Owen Orchards in Sennett.