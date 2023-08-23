The Cayuga County Board of Health is drafting a letter outlining concerns with the state's proposed revisions to the Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations.

The board voted Tuesday to write a letter that would be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and various agencies, including the state Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture and Markets. The purpose of the letter, according to Dr. John Cosachov, the board's president, is to highlight "the importance of updating the water regulations to improve the quality of our water."

A local effort to update the watershed rules and regulations began in 2017 after toxins from harmful algal blooms were detected in drinking water from the lake. Filtration systems were installed to prevent the toxins from getting into the drinking water supplies again, but many locally viewed updating the rules and regulations, which hadn't been changed since 1984, as a long-term solution.

After a working group developed the proposed changes, the city of Auburn and town of Owasco approved the updated rules and regulations in 2020. However, the state Department of Health did not formally respond to the proposal until last year. The state must sign off on any changes to the watershed rules and regulations.

The state Department of Health recently sent local officials its revisions to the watershed rules and regulations. While the local plan addresses nutrient management, including a ban on apply manure and commercial fertilizers for farms with seven or more acres of land, the state's proposal does not include any agricultural-related regulations. Instead, the state encourages farms to participate in a voluntary environmental management program.

A state-funded study found that farmland is the main source of phosphorus in Owasco Lake.

Local officials are disappointed with the state's response to the proposed watershed rules and regulations. The city of Auburn and town of Owasco are still considering their options, including legal action against the state.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told the board that the state "significantly cut out major portions of what was proposed." She added that they have not received a lot of feedback from the state Department of Health explaining why the revisions were made.

It was Cuddy who suggested to the board that it write a letter detailing the concerns with the state's proposal.

"We need to have some regulations," she said. "I think there's plenty of people whose living conditions and livelihoods impact the watershed that are doing the right thing, but clearly there's more that can be done."

Dr. John Cosachov, the board's president, agreed.

"We're talking about drinking water for tens of thousands of people in our area alone... This is something that's much bigger than our country and our region. I think we really need to do something to raise the alarm," he said.