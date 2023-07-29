For a half-century, the Hannibal Fire Company trusted George Parry Jr. with its finances.

But more than a year after his death, a state comptroller's audit found that Parry, who was born in Auburn and grew up in Martville and Sterling, abused his position as the volunteer fire department's treasurer to steal more than $850,000 over an eight-year period, from 2014 to 2022.

The thefts included more than $451,000 in checks Parry wrote to himself and 794 cash advances totaling $334,900 from a company credit card. He also used the credit card for $62,302 in personal expenses, including hotel stays and rental cars.

Auditors explained that the improper payments went unnoticed because the fire department's board "did not review bills (claims) paid by the former treasurer, receive written financial reports or review bank and investment statements and canceled check images."

The board also believed that an accountant was reviewing the payments, according to the audit. However, the accountant told auditors that he trusted Parry, whom he knew for more than 30 years, and only reviewed the checkbook register and bank statements.

When Parry's misdeeds were uncovered, the comptroller's office says the fire company ended its relationship with the accountant. The audit notes, though, that if "the board reviewed and approved claims before payment and regularly reviewed written financial reports, bank and investment statements and canceled check images, it may have prevented this misappropriation of funds or detected it much sooner."

Parry served as the Hannibal Fire Company's treasurer until March 2022, when members elected a new treasurer. However, he continued to control the company's funds.

The company's president and chief met with Parry after learning he had a company credit card they did not know existed, according to the audit. He admitted that he used the credit card for personal expenses and was suspended in May 2022. The department's chief asked the state comptroller's office for an audit.

Parry died on May 26, 2022. His obituary mentions that he was a member of the Hannibal Fire Company and served more than 50 years as its treasurer.

Because of Parry's death, the comptroller's office did not refer its findings to law enforcement. Parry is not named in the audit.

The comptroller's office recommends that the fire company should try to recover the stolen funds from its insurance provider. The department should also ensure that claims are supported, audited and approved prior to payment, according to the report, and the treasurer's work should be monitored. There should also be a mandated annual audit conducted by an independent public accountant.

After reviewing a draft of the audit, the Hannibal Fire Company's leadership notified the state comptroller's office that it is "following the recommendations as detailed out in the preliminary report."

"We have put in place, with the help of the new administration, checks and balances along with numerous other procedures," said Michael Flack, president of the Hannibal Fire Company's board, and Nathan Sweeting, the board's secretary.