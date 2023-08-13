It is the worst-case scenario, but the Cayuga County Health Department is preparing if a "do not drink" order is needed due to contaminated drinking water from Owasco Lake.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee Thursday that the department is updating its response plan. This will include a drill simulating a scenario in which the drinking water is contaminated and no longer safe to drink.

Owasco Lake is the drinking water source for thousands of county residents, including the city of Auburn and town of Owasco. The city also provides drinking water to nearby municipalities, including residents in the towns of Aurelius, Brutus, Fleming, Mentz, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport and Throop.

"It's a lot of area, it's a lot of people and we hope we will never have to truly execute this," Cuddy said. "But as part of preparedness planning, we are working toward having our plans up to date and will practice them."

Since the emergence of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake, there has been concern that high levels of toxins could make the water unsafe to drink. In 2016, there were low levels of toxins found in treated water for Auburn and the town of Owasco. The following year, the state provided $2 million for treatment systems designed to keep the toxins out of the drinking water supplies.

In 2022, a raw water sample taken in the city of Auburn found toxins at an "unprecedented" level — 17.7 parts per billion, more than twice the previous record set in 2021. Although the drinking water remained safe to consume, residents were asked to store water in case of an emergency.

The filtration systems have been effective at keeping drinking water supplies safe, despite the increased level of toxins. But local officials want to be prepared if the filtration process fails and high levels of toxins are found in the drinking water.

Within the health department, the response to such a scenario would involve the director of environmental health. Ani Fish has succeeded Eileen O'Connor, who retired, as the environmental health lead. Fish would notify Cuddy.

Part of the county's response plan would involve reverse 911 calls through Hyper-Reach. Cuddy added that residents with cell phones need to register for the calls. While landlines will automatically receive the calls, that's not the case for cell phone users.

The updates to the emergency preparedness plan began before the state responded to proposed changes to the Owasco Lake Watershed's rules and regulations. Local officials believe the state's revisions are inadequate. The rules and regulations have not been updated in nearly 40 years.

Cuddy added her voice to those disappointed with the state's plan.

"They are worse than the ones we have from 1984," she said.