The Cayuga County Jail is the first local correctional facility in New York to offer an initiative that allows incarcerated individuals to receive a driver license or state-issued identification card when they are released from jail.

The program is a partnership between the Cayuga County Department of Motor Vehicles and the sheriff's office, which oversees the jail. Equipment was purchased and installed in the jail to issue the licenses and ID cards.

There is no cost to local taxpayers. Incarcerated individual commissary funding was used to purchase the equipment.

"We are extremely proud that the Cayuga jail is the first in New York state to offer this initiative," said Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who oversees the local DMV. Dwyer added that providing these documents to incarcerated individuals "is a great first step to success when released."

According to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, his department's transition coordinator and jail staff assist incarcerated individuals prepare for reentry into the community.

"This partnership with our local DMV and (Dwyer) will further streamline our transition program and help give our incarcerated population the tools for successful reentry, with the goal of reducing recidivism," Schenck said.

The initiative is modeled after a state program that provides identification cards to incarcerated individuals leaving New York prisons. The pre-release initiative led by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the state DMV began as a pilot program in three prisons — Bedford Hills, Taconic and Wyoming — in April 2022. It is now available in 18 correctional facilities and will be expanded to every state prison by the end of October.

Since the program's inception, more than 300 formerly incarcerated individuals have received state-issued IDs.

Cayuga County's initiative received praise from state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder, who said he's pleased that local governments are implementing similar programs.

"Formerly incarcerated individuals face a lot of hurdles in their transition back into society, and something as important as a valid, photo ID should not be one of them," he said.