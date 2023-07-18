Five days after having heart surgery in Syracuse, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is back to work.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced his return in a video message recorded outside of the U.S. Capitol on Monday. In the 30-second clip, he thanked Crouse and St. Joseph's hospitals "that helped me be here today and put me on a great path to recovery."

"I'm very thankful," he continued. "I still got a little time before I'm back to full strength, but back to doing the people's work." He added that his wife, Stephanie, drove him to Washington, D.C., so he could cast votes this week.

Williams, who hadn't missed a vote since taking office in January, announced last week that he would miss session due to a medical procedure. It was later disclosed by his office that he had heart bypass surgery.

According to a statement from Meredith Price, senior vice president of acute operations at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, Williams was transferred to the hospital's cardiovascular institute after an exam at Crouse Health.

Price explained that Williams had a robotic heart bypass procedure that "went exceptionally well."

"Congressman Williams is now on the road to recovery in large part because of the minimally invasive treatment methods used by the cardiac surgeons at St. Joseph's which allow for faster healing, less pain and less scarring," Price said.

Williams released a statement after the surgery thanking both hospitals for the care he received. He credited physicians at Crouse for "avoiding a crisis and ensuring my timely treatment."

Williams represents the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County. He was first elected to Congress in 2022.