As the House of Representatives considered a major defense bill this week, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams missed the votes due to a medical issue.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced Wednesday that he was recovering from heart surgery. The procedure was performed at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse.

It is the first time Williams has missed votes since he took office in January.

While Williams is out of action, the House held votes on a series of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual policy bill.

By a 222-210 vote, the House passed an amendment authored by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican, that would prevent participants in the Exceptional Family Member Program, which is available to service members' children and spouses who have special needs, from receiving coverage for gender transition procedures.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents all of Cayuga County and the 24th Congressional District, voted for the amendment.

The House also voted on another Norman amendment that would prohibit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices within the Department of Defense. It took two votes to pass the amendment — the first was rejected because of a tie — but it was approved by a 214-213 vote. Tenney supported the measure.

Tenney also voted for an amendment sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican, that would reverse a Department of Defense policy covering travel costs for service members who must seek abortion services in another state. The amendment passed 221-213.

On Friday morning, the House voted 219-210 in favor on passage of the NDAA.

Other votes in the House this week:

• The Improving Access to Small Business Information Act passed by a 398-11 vote, with Tenney supporting the bipartisan legislation. The bill would amend federal law to ensure that the work of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, which is within the Securities and Exchange Commission, is not subject to the Paperwork Reduction Act.

The Paperwork Reduction Act is a law that determines how federal agencies collect information from the public.

The legislation would require the Treasury Department to mint coins in 2025 marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Under the legislation, the U.S. Mint would produce up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver $1 coins and 750,000 half-dollar clad coins.

The proceeds from surcharges paid for the coins will be forwarded to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to support the Marine Corps Heritage Center in Virginia.