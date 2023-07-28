U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and nearly all House Republicans voted to pass a key appropriations bill despite Democratic opposition.

The bill, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, passed 219-211 on Thursday. The $317.4 billion measure usually receives bipartisan support, but the House GOP added provisions targeting abortion, diversity, equity and inclusion training, gender-affirming care.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, supported the legislation. U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Sennett Republican, missed the vote. He is receiving treatment for an infection after having heart surgery two weeks ago.

Other votes in the House this week:

• The Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act failed to pass because it required a two-thirds vote. The roll call tally was 250-163, with Tenney and Williams supporting the bill.

The legislation would require the Federal Communication Commission to establish new rules for licensing satellites.

The bill had bipartisan support in the House, with 163 Republicans and 87 Democrats voting for the measure. But there was also bipartisan opposition. Fifty Republicans joined with most Democrats to oppose its passage.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a Republican who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, opposed the bill because it would give too much power to the FCC.

• By a 409-1 vote, the House approved the Protecting and Securing Chemical Facilities from Terrorist Attacks Act. Tenney and Williams voted for its passage.

The bill would extend the Department of Homeland Security's Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards Program until July 27, 2025. According to its website, the program is the first "focused on security at high-risk chemical facilities" and "identifies and regulates high-risk facilities to ensure security measures are in place to reduce the risk that dangerous chemicals are weaponized."

• A resolution was approved to nullify a rule issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that would list lesser prairie-chickens under the Endangered Species Act. Republicans oppose the rule, in part, because of its impact on farmers.

Environmental advocates say the protections are needed because of the declining lesser prairie-chicken population.

The House passed the resolution by a 221-206 vote, with Tenney supporting the measure. President Joe Biden will veto the resolution.

• The House also passed a resolution that would nullify another rule issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listing the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species. Before the rule was published in November 2022, the northern long-eared bat was considered a threatened species.

The vote was 220-209. Tenney voted for its passage.

It's expected that Biden will veto this resolution, too.