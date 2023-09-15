After a weeks-long recess, the House returned for votes this week.

The first bill considered after the break was the Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports Act. The legislation would impose sanctions on Iran's missile program.

The House passed the bill by a 403-8 vote. Central New York's members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, voted for the legislation.

Another measure dealt with imposing sanctions on Iranian leaders. The legislation was named for Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died in police custody. Amini's death led to widespread protests in Iran.

The bill passed 410-3. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, voted in favor of the legislation. Williams did not vote.

The House also voted 413-2 to approve a resolution condemning Iran for persecuting the Baha'i minority. Tenney and Williams supported the resolution.

After a few Iran-themed measures, the House acted on an agriculture bill. Legislation requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior to submit reports on reducing hazardous fuels passed by 406-4 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill's passage.

Tenney and Williams also supported a bill that allows the USDA to continue collecting and spending fees for a marina in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California. The final vote tally was 415-0.

While much of the House's work involved bipartisan bills, it concluded the week with a vote on legislation that split mostly along party lines.

The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act passed by a 222-190 vote.

According to the bill's summary, there is a waiver process under the Clean Air Act for state emission controls that cover new motor vehicles. States can't impose emission control standards for new vehicles unless they receive a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

If this bill is approved, it would block states from receiving waivers if the emission control standards "directly or indirectly limit the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines."

Tenney and Williams were among 214 Republicans who voted for the bill. Eight Democrats joined them in supporting its passage. No Republicans opposed the measure, while 190 Democrats voted against it.