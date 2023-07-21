Central New York U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams joined a bipartisan supermajority in supporting a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for the next five years.

The Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act passed by a 351-69 vote on Thursday. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, were among 187 Republicans and 164 Democrats who voted for the bill's passage.

The FAA reauthorization bill contains several provisions. According to the legislative summary, it requires the agency to increase air traffic controller hiring targets and raises the airline pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. It also creates a workforce development program to recruit and retain aviation workers.

Amendments pushed by Tenney and Williams were included in the House bill. Tenney joined a western New York delegation that included U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy in advocating for the 1,500-hour standard for pilot training. That requirement was adopted after the Flight 3407 crash in 2009 near Buffalo.

Over the years, there have been unsuccessful attempts to tweak that standard. But on behalf of the Flight 3407 families, Tenney and her colleagues ensured that the 1,500-hour standard would remain in the FAA bill.

"The 1,500-hour requirement ensures that our pilots receive the necessary training and experience to handle the complexities and challenges they may face in the cockpit," she said.

Williams' amendment that was included in the final legislation requires the FAA administrator to study surface surveillance systems and consult with regulatory agencies and safety experts before making any changes.

In a statement, Williams said his amendment would ensure that safety comes first.

"As post-COVID travel rises, our ground safety systems must be fully operational — avoiding collisions at our busy airports and avoiding accidents and delays," he added. "Air safety goes beyond political partisanship and is the core of the FAA's mission: To provide the safest and most efficient civilian air transportation system in the world."

Following the House's approval of the FAA bill, it now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration. The Biden administration expressed some concerns with the bill, including raising the retirement age for pilots, but generally supports the reauthorization measure.

Other votes in the House this week:

• A bill that would bring the rulemaking process into the 21st century received unanimous support.

The Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act would require a federal agency to include a link to a summary in the notice of a proposed rule. According to the bill's text, the summary must be no more than 100 words and posted on regulations.gov.

Tenney and Williams voted for the bill, which passed by a 400-0 vote.

• The Global Investment in American Jobs Act passed 386-22, with Tenney and Williams supporting the legislation.

According to the bill's summary, it would require the Department of Commerce and Government Accountability Office to review the United States' global competitiveness in attracting foreign investment from "responsible private-sector entities based in trusted countries."

• The House rejected five resolutions that sought to end national emergencies declared by past presidents.

During his tenure, former President George W. Bush declared national emergencies in response to the situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq and Syria. Former President Barack Obama made similar declarations concerning Libya and Yemen.

A group of House conservatives pushed to end the national emergencies, but those attempts failed. Tenney and Williams opposed the measures.

• The House approved a resolution supporting Israel after comments made by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Jayapal called Israel "a racist state."

The House resolution says Israel "is not a racist or apartheid state" and that Congress "rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia." It adds that the U.S. "will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

The resolution passed 412-9. Tenney and Williams voted for the resolution.

• A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, a New York Republican, passed 222-201. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

The Schools Not Shelters Act would prohibit schools that receive federal funding from being used to house migrants.