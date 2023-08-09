A report issued by the Upstate Flood Mitigation Task Force is the basis for legislation to address flooding that has affected communities in Cayuga County and others within the Oswego River/Finger Lakes Watershed.

A bill introduced by state Sen. John Mannion and Assemblyman Al Stirpe would adopt one of the task force's recommendations to map the watershed using the Hydrologic Engineering Center River Analysis System. The mapping technique is used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The legislation would also establish the Oswego River Basin Authority to manage water flows and discharges.

"Big problems like persistent flooding in upstate communities require big solutions," Mannion, D-Geddes, said. "Creating an authority will centralize water and discharge management across the 5,000-square-mile Oswego River Watershed. Deploying advanced mapping and modeling techniques will give us a new understanding of the watershed and that knowledge can be applied to flood mitigation, environmental conservation, agriculture and recreational uses."

The Oswego River Basin covers a 5,122-square-mile area across several central New York counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga. It includes Cross Lake, a water body on the border of Cayuga and Onondaga counties where flooding has been a problem. In 2021, Mannion, D-Geddes, met with residents on Cross Lake to survey the flood damage.

That meeting led to legislation that reactivated the Upstate Flood Mitigation Task Force. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill in 2022.

In its report, the task force noted that flooding in the Oswego River Watershed has caused $16 million in damage to recreational assets, such as boat launches and docks, over a five-year period and $13.6 million in structural losses annually.

The bill introduced by Mannion and Stirpe has been endorsed by the Central New York Waterways Association because, according to Dan Rehkugler, the group's president, "in our experience we do not have enough data and too many people have suffered from the lack of an effective flood mitigation strategy." He credited Mannion and Stirpe for listening to their concerns and including them in the process.

Barring a special session to consider the legislation, which is unlikely, the earliest the bill would receive a vote is in 2024.