Five years ago, downtown Auburn received a significant boost from New York.

A $10 million boost, to be exact.

In the third round of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the city was selected as the central New York recipient of a grant to fund economic development projects.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill shared the stage with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Auburn Public Theater to announce the $10 million award. Quill, who spoke to The Citizen about the fifth anniversary of the DRI announcement, called it one of the best things to ever happen to the city.

"It has really brought Auburn together," he said.

The near-misses in 2016, the first year of the DRI, and 2017 set up Auburn's win in 2018. Those who worked on the city's application felt confident in the inaugural contest, but Oswego was selected as the region's winner. The following year, Cortland beat out Auburn for the $10 million grant.

When Cuomo announced a third round of the downtown initiative in 2018, Auburn was in a great position to win — and it did.

But the fanfare of the announcement was just the beginning of a years-long process. The first task for a local committee was to narrow down the list of projects. One year after the city was awarded the $10 million prize, it identified 13 projects that would share the funding.

And then COVID-19 arrived.

The pandemic disrupted the city's DRI plan, but some projects were able to proceed. A new public safety building, the new home of the Auburn Fire Department, opened in October 2021. The $10 million project was supported with $1.2 million in DRI funds.

Cayuga Community College opened a new culinary institute at the Plaza of the Arts building in July 2021. The $1.25 million project was funded with $800,000 from the DRI award.

The city used $1 million in DRI funding to create the State Street Public Plaza on the site of the former Kalet's department store. The plaza began hosting events, including a concert series, in 2022.

Nick's Ride 4 Friends, a local addiction recovery organization, received $940,000 in DRI funds to renovate 13 Chapel St. The group's new headquarters opened in April 2022.

Ashley Moench, executive director of Nick's Ride 4 Friends, told The Citizen that the organization assisted an average of 95 people per month from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31 of this year. During the same time frame, the group offered 3,677 peer support services to clients.

"I love this space because it's full of hope and promise," she said.

One of the other completed projects is at 99 Genesee St., the home of Rudolph's Sugar Shack. Dawn and Marc Schulz, of Prison City Brewing, own the property. Rudolph's opened for business in October 2020.

For the Schulzes, the DRI funding determined whether they would renovate the Genesee Street building. They were awarded $172,800 for the project.

"We would not have been able to afford to do it without (the grant)," Dawn Schulz said.

She remembered the two years when Auburn was passed over in the competition. Everybody was disappointed, she said, but the city won in its third try.

"Anything that is able to give a boost of dollars put directly into downtown is certainly going to help," Schulz added.

Other projects are either progressing or in development. Auburn Public Theater received $700,000 for its expansion project. The theater's project includes the opening of Café 108, which serves breakfast and lunch.

Carey Eidel, executive director of Auburn Public Theater, highlighted other elements of the expansion project, including the construction of two marquees, an accessible ramp inside the theater's entrance, a new entrance leading visitors downstairs to Auburn Regional Media Access, and a new concession area, ticket booth and administrative offices. There is also a newly reconstructed studio for rehearsals and teaching.

The unfinished parts of the expansion, according to Eidel, include a new black box theater in the basement, a permanent home for the Auburn Music Hall of Fame, a catering kitchen and the Owasco Room, an event space that can be used to host banquets, concerts and weddings. It will seat up to 265 people.

Eidel projected that the expansion will be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

"Without the DRI money," Eidel said, "the scope of the project would have to be reduced because our original vision would not be able to be completed without it."

The plan for the West End Arts Campus was approved earlier this month by the city planning board. The project, which will link Cayuga Museum of History & Art to Schweinfurth Art Center, will receive $1.9 million in DRI funding.

The city is also advancing public art installations using $285,000 in DRI money. A small project grant fund totaling $600,000 was established to save some of the downtown funding for future projects.

DRI funds will also support the Seward House Museum's barn and carriage house renovations ($864,000) and restoration work at Willard Memorial Chapel ($267,000). The city set aside $385,000 for renovations at the Health Central building, but that project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is more work to be done, city officials and stakeholders are pleased with the progress. Quill recently hosted Gov. Kathy Hochul for a walking tour of the DRI projects. Hochul tweeted that the DRI funding is "helping to transform cultural institutions, community spaces, small businesses and more."

Quill credited the collaboration between the city, Cayuga County and local organizations for the success of Auburn's DRI plan.

"It has been very beneficial to us," he said.