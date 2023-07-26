State Sen. John Mannion's congressional campaign is more than a week old and he's already facing questions about his position on abortion.

Sarah Klee Hood, another Democrat who is running in the 22nd Congressional District, seized on Mannion's comments during a CitrusTV interview about whether he thinks there should be abortion restrictions. He responded, "Of course there should be. There are restrictions on abortion."

In a fundraising email, Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, called Mannion's remarks "alarming" and wrote that "we need Democrats who are going to fight back against Republican attacks on reproductive care... not side with them."

With that pitch, Klee Hood is suggesting that Mannion is aligned with Republicans on a major issue. But is he? The Citizen reviewed Mannion's past comments on abortion and his votes since being elected to the state Senate in 2020.

2018

When Mannion, D-Geddes, first ran for state Senate in 2018, a top issue in that campaign was the Reproductive Health Act. At the time, Republicans controlled the state Senate and Democrats hoped to win the majority. If Democrats won enough seats in the state Senate, they could hold a vote on the Reproductive Health Act.

Mannion's opponent, Republican candidate Bob Antonacci, opposed the Reproductive Health Act — he dismissed as an attempt by Democrats to have "abortion on demand." The bill's true aim was to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision, into state law.

Early in his campaign, Mannion came out as a supporter of the Reproductive Health Act. He told The Citizen abortion "is a decision that should always be left to a woman and we should do everything we can to make sure we continue to keep politicians out of doctor's offices, bedrooms and homes."

Republicans attacked Mannion for his stance on the Reproductive Health Act. In the final days of the campaign, flyers were left on cars outside of Syracuse-area Catholic churches that claimed Mannion supports "a radical expansion of abortion," a GOP criticism of the Reproductive Health Act.

Mannion was endorsed by Planned Parenthood and other women's groups. Robin Chappelle Golston, who was then the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, said Mannion "will be the fighter we all need" if elected to the state Senate.

"It's time to stop playing politics with women's health care and send John Mannion to Albany," Chappelle Golston said in 2018.

Mannion lost a close race to Antonacci, but Democrats won control of the state Senate. In 2019, the Democratic-led state Legislature passed the Reproductive Health Act and it was signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

2022

Mannion was elected to the state Senate in 2020. During his first term in office, in 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a right protected by the Constitution. As a result of that decision, several states acted to ban or severely restrict abortion.

Other bills that were part of the package prohibit misconduct charges against health care professionals who provide abortions and reproductive health care to out-of-state patients and prevent medical malpractice insurance companies from taking action against a reproductive health care provider who performs abortions for out-of-state patients.

A review of the roll call votes found Mannion voted for the six bills. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bills in June 2022.

'Restrictions'

At issue in the Democratic congressional primary is Mannion's response during the CitrusTV interview. He was asked whether he thinks there should be restrictions on abortion. He responded, "Of course there should be. There are restrictions on abortion."

Klee Hood has focused her criticisms on those words, but there is important context missing that may change how people view Mannion's answer.

During his campaign announcement, Mannion mentioned the attacks on women's rights and highlighted what New York lawmakers have done to protect access to abortion. In a statement released on Monday, he pledged to support the Women's Health Protection Act in Congress. The bill would provide federal protections for those seeking and providing abortion services.

Regarding abortion restrictions, Mannion provided an example of what he was referring to while speaking with CitrusTV. In that interview, he mentioned the "timelines" that limit when a woman can seek abortion care. In New York, a woman can get an abortion "up to and including 24 weeks of pregnancy," according to state law. After the 24-week mark, an abortion is possible if the mother's health or the pregnancy is at risk.

Conclusion

Mannion's stance on abortion has been clear since he first ran for state Senate in 2018. He is pro-choice and supports abortion rights for women. Even though he wasn't elected in 2018, he supported passage of the Reproductive Health Act, a 2019 abortion rights law in New York.

As a state senator, Mannion has voted for abortion rights legislation. He has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and other women's groups.

Regarding his comments about "restrictions on abortion," his full answer offers a complete picture of his stance. He was not advocating for an abortion ban or severe restrictions that other states have implemented. Instead, he pointed to New York's own law, which does have a defined time period for when a woman can get an abortion.