Two companies have been convicted for their roles in illegally disposing of 800 tons of electronic waste, including computer monitors and televisions, in Wayne County.

The case involving ALPCO Recycling and Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants began in 2015 with e-waste being left at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center in Seneca County. The following year, Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants was hired to remove the waste.

According to the state attorney general's office and Department of Environmental Conservation, Craig Foster, a project manager with Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants, asked Alton Plumb, Jr., owner of ALPCO Recycling, for help with the project.

An agreement between Foster and Plumb called for ALPCO to process the e-waste, even though the company did not have the proper permit. In a two-month period, from May to July 2016, ALPCO processed 800 tons of e-waste.

"When hazardous waste is not managed properly, it puts families and communities at risk, and endangers the environment," Attorney General Letitia James said. "By disregarding public safety laws and common sense, these companies put residents in harm's way and stuck local communities with the mess they left behind."

The state agencies partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a joint investigation into the illegal disposal of the e-waste. ALPCO and Plumb pleaded guilty in Wayne County Court to violating the state's Environmental Conservation Law. For that charge, the sentence was a one-year conditional discharge and a $1,500 fine.

Additionally, ALPCO pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession, disposal and dealing in hazardous wastes and received an unconditional discharge. Plumb also agreed to a DEC consent order that required him to pay $225,000 in fines for state Environmental Conservation Law and permit violations.

Foster and Finger Lakes Cleanup and Recycling Consultants admitted to unauthorized possession disposal and dealing in hazardous wastes and received a one-year conditional discharge. The company also pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful dealing in hazardous wastes, a class E felony, and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge. Foster and the company were also each fined $5,000.

"DEC's thorough investigation and the joint enforcement action with Attorney General James and the U.S. EPA resulted in these convictions of two recycling companies and sends a strong message that New York state is not a dumping ground for illegal waste disposal and violators will be brought to justice," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.