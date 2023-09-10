The small percentage of Fleming Fire District residents who voted in a special election Tuesday approved five of the seven resolutions, but rejected an increased spending limit and the purchase of a $1.1 million rescue pumper.

The resolution to increase the district's statutory spending limit to $450,000 annually for 25 years failed, with 110 no votes and 96 voting yes. A separate resolution that would've allowed the district to issue bonds to buy the rescue pumper also failed, 97-105.

However, voters approved resolutions to buy a new tanker (105-98) and a used ladder truck (112-90). Three resolutions to create capital reserve funds for buildings, equipment and vehicles also passed.

Turnout was low, with 206 voters casting ballots — a little more than 10% of the registered voters in the town of Fleming.

The special election was called after the Fleming town board voted in March to dissolve the two fire protection districts and create one fire district. Although there is one fire district, both fire departments will continue to operate and respond to calls.

A public hearing was held before the town board voted to establish the new fire district. While there wasn't any opposition to the fire district, some residents raised questions about the fiscal impact. One concern was the cost of buying a new fire truck.

Brad Pinsky, whose law firm represents fire districts across New York, highlighted the benefits of creating a fire district, including increased accountability and public meetings. The fire district has a five-member board of commissioners — James Corl, Chris Janssen, Bill Pipher, John Sheftic and Adam Young.

Pinsky explained that the fire district's spending limit can only be increased through a public vote, which is one reason why the special election was held on Tuesday. He told the town board that a fire district can spend $1,000 for every $1 million of taxable assessed value within the district.

Another benefit of forming a fire district, according to Pinsky, is the ability to apply for grants that weren't available to the two departments.

For the town, the formation of a fire district means that the departments will no longer be part of the town's budget. The spending plan for this year included $256,000 for fire protection, $128,000 for each department.

The new fire district will also lower the town's property tax cap. The cap on annual property tax levy increases is 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less.

Fleming Supervisor Don Oltz received confirmation from the state comptroller's office that the town's tax cap would decrease for the 2024 budget.