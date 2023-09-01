With the formation of a new fire district, voters in Fleming will decide whether to increase the district's spending limit, allow for the purchase of three vehicles and create capital reserve funds.

A special election will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Fleming Town Hall, 2433 Dublin Road. Registered voters who live in the newly established Fleming Fire District are eligible to participate.

The votes on seven resolutions follow the decision in March to dissolve the Fleming Fire Protection District and establish a new fire district. Under the previous model, the town was served by two fire departments. With the creation of a new district, the departments would be consolidated into one.

At a public hearing in March, Fleming Supervisor Don Oltz responded to a question about the financial benefit of establishing a fire district. According to the meeting's minutes, he noted that the existing fire departments are part of the town's budget. By creating a fire district, the department would have its own budget.

The new fire district will take effect on Oct. 2.

The resolutions that voters will review include increasing the district's statutory spending limit to $450,000 annually for a 25-year period beginning in the 2024 fiscal year.

Three resolutions deal with buying vehicles, including a $1.1 million rescue pumper, $800,000 tanker and $180,000 used ladder truck. The measures would allow the fire district to issue bonds to finance the purchases.

The remaining resolutions would create capital reserve funds for different purposes. One fund would be established for building maintenance, improvement, replacement and repairs. Another would allow the fire district to set aside money for vehicle purchases, replacements and repairs. The last fund is for equipment purchases.

When the town approved the creation of the new fire district, there appeared to be no opposition at the public hearing. There were questions about the financial ramifications of the change, including the costs of a new fire truck.

One person who spoke was Lisa Schiminske, a former town bookkeeper. Schiminske was part of the annual budget for the two fire departments and, according to the meeting minutes, she agreed with the decision to create a new fire district.

Another attendee asked the two fire chiefs, Scott Kehoe and Rick Saxton, what they thought of the fire district plan. Both said they were working together to unify the departments under the new district.