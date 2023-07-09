In his first visit to Auburn as a U.S. senator, Chuck Schumer delivered a lasting message about what kind of representative he would be for Cayuga County.

"I ask people, what would you rather have, someone who comes here before the election and never shows up after it, or one who is here after it?" Schumer asked. "Well, here I am."

It was 1999 and Schumer spent two hours in Auburn and Cayuga County, according to newspaper archives. He took a bus tour and held a town hall meeting.

That was the first year of what has since been dubbed "the Full Schumer," the senator's annual tour of New York's 62 counties. When he embarked on the tour in 1999, it was to fulfill a campaign pledge that he would visit every New York county at least once during his first year in office.

Now in his 25th year as a U.S. senator, Schumer has continued the statewide swing. He has said that he enjoyed it so much that he decided to make it an annual tradition.

"Twenty-five years ago, I made the promise to visit every county every year, and since then I have happily been to just about every corner of Cayuga County — from the shores of Lake Ontario in Fair Haven to Auburn's picturesque downtown, and I still learn something every visit," Schumer said in a statement.

He continued, "I first visited Cayuga County on a family vacation, before I was even a senator, and knew it was special then, but never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that one day I would get to visit every year and represent the community as majority leader."

Schumer's visits to Cayuga County often highlight issues he has worked in the Senate. A popular destination has been the Harriet Tubman Home, which is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. He sponsored a bill that required the National Park Service to study whether to designate the Tubman sites in Auburn as a national park. He later successfully advocated for the establishment of the national park honoring Tubman.

In 2019, Schumer toured the floor damage in Fair Haven, a village in northern Cayuga County that has been affected by high Lake Ontario water levels over the years. A $10 million project to repair the West Barrier Bar pier was supported by funding he secured in the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

"I've always believed members of Congress who stay in Washington and never return home are simply not doing their job, and that is why you can always find me in Cayuga County and you'll continue to do so for years to come," Schumer said.

The Citizen reviewed its archives to compile a timeline of every Schumer visit to Cayuga County since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998.

1999: Schumer's first visit to Auburn as U.S. senator includes a bus tour of the city's economic development initiatives and a town hall meeting at Memorial City Hall. During the tour, he pledged to help the city and Cayuga County attract businesses to the area.

2000: Schumer visits the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and highlights a $450,000 grant awarded to the historic site. He also noted that he had introduced a bill to study whether to designate the Tubman Home and other relevant sites in Auburn as a national park. This would later serve as the basis for establishing the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

2001: Schumer joined local officials for another tour of economic development projects in Cayuga County. One of the projects was the seawall project at Emerson Park.

2002: In a meeting with The Citizen, Schumer said he would oppose an Indian-run casino if the community opposes it in Cayuga County. This was an example of Schumer's willingness to speak out on behalf of county residents against the Cayuga Nation's land-into-trust push.

2003: The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce hosted Schumer for a forum at the Holiday Inn in Auburn. The situation involving the Cayuga Nation was among the local issues discussed at the forum. Schumer was also asked for his stance on the war in Iraq, which began a few months earlier.

2004: Ahead of his first successful reelection bid, Schumer again participated in the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce's event at the Holiday Inn. He announced his support for using steel from Nucor's Auburn plant to rebuild the World Trade Center in New York City.

2005: Agriculture was the focal point of Schumer's visit. He held a town hall meeting at the Cayuga County Soil and Water District building in Sennett. He discussed efforts to lower fuel prices for farmers and addressed other agricultural issues, such as immigrant labor.

2006: Throop Fire Department hosted Schumer as the senator launched a petition to oppose proposed cuts to the Assistance for Firefighters Grant program. Throop benefited from the program when it received $285,000 to help equip a fire truck.

2007: Schumer visited Auburn's wastewater treatment plant and announced $500,000 for the city to develop a biodigester that would provide power to the facility.

2008: Schumer met with local officials at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn. One of the topics discussed: Legislation to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

2009: During a press conference at the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, Schumer criticized the draft environmental impact statement released by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. The document was part of the federal review of the Cayuga Nation's land-into-trust application.

2010: Schumer planned to hold a press conference outside of the Archer Daniels Midland Company plant in Montezuma, but it was moved after there was a dispute over whether Auburn BioDiesel had a contract with ADM to buy the facility. Schumer highlighted his bill that would provide a tax credit for biodiesel producers. He also met with The Citizen's editorial board.

2010: It was an unofficial visit for Schumer, but he stopped in Auburn to tour the Seward House Museum with his family.

2011: Schumer visited Giancarelli Brothers, a winery in northern Cayuga County, to discuss wine bottle label reform legislation.

2012: During a visit to Nucor in Auburn, Schumer called for the reinstatement of a Department of Defense rule requiring all steel used by the military to be made in the U.S.

2013: As the Obama administration was involved in trade negotiations, Schumer held a press conference outside Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius. He warned that the Trans-Pacific Partnership would be met with resistance in Congress if it didn't create a level playing field for dairy producers, like Cayuga Milk Ingredients.

2014: Schumer returned to Nucor to speak out against foreign countries, namely Mexico and Turkey, dumping cheap rebar into the U.S. market. He urged the Commerce Department to take action against the unfair trade practices.

2015: After President Barack Obama signed legislation to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, Schumer visited the Harriet Tubman Home to urge the National Park Service to move quickly with the formal establishment of the park.

2016: At Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Schumer spoke out against Canada's trade rules that hurt the Aurelius-based producer.

2017: Schumer visited Emerson Park in Owasco to call on the federal government to approve the Owasco Flats project.

2018: Another trade-focused trip to Cayuga County. Schumer opposed Canada's tariffs on ultra-filtered milk products during a news conference at Cayuga Milk Ingredients.

2019: Schumer traveled to Fair Haven to survey flood damage, the second time in a three-year period the northern Cayuga County community dealt with high water levels.

2020: Despite the emergence of a global pandemic, it did not prevent Schumer from completing his 62-county tour. He stopped at the Post Office in Auburn to criticize the U.S. Postal Service's proposed changes.

2021: Schumer held a news conference at Seymour Library in Auburn to highlight one benefit of the bipartisan infrastructure law: billions in funding to expand broadband access. It was his first visit to Cayuga County as Senate majority leader.

2022: Standing at Cayuga County's Veterans Memorial Park, Schumer pledged to hold a vote on so-called "burn pit" legislation by the end of the year.

2023: Schumer again visited Cayuga Milk Ingredients to discuss the need for a new farm bill. He warned of a "dairy cliff" if a milk pricing safety net isn't renewed as part of the farm bill.

