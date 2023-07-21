A member of Bishop Ludden High School's class of 1980 and Niagara University's class of 1984 is giving back to his alma maters.

Federal Election Commission records show former U.S. Rep. John Katko, through his campaign committee, donated $50,000 each to Bishop Ludden and Niagara University. The donations are the largest expenditures Katko for Congress has made since the former Republican congressman decided not to seek a fifth term in 2022.

Bishop Ludden is a private Catholic school in Syracuse. After graduating from high school, Katko majored in political science at Niagara University, a private college in western New York. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1984.

Katko joined Niagara University's board of trustees in May.

When Katko announced he would not run for reelection in 2022, he had raised $1.8 million and reported more than $1 million in the bank. According to his latest FEC filing, his campaign has $728,708 cash on hand.

Katko's expenditures totaled $129,976 in the second quarter, with the $100,000 in donations accounting for most of the spending. He also contributed $25,000 to the Governing Majority Education Fund, which pushes for "center-right policy solutions and advancing responsible governance through research and education," according to its website.

The group announced in February that Katko has joined its board.

Katko also donated $1,500 to help build the Jon Diaz Community Center in Nedrow. The effort to construct the center is being led by Latavius Murray, a Buffalo Bills running back who grew up in Nedrow.