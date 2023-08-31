Unlike 23 New York State Thruway rest stops that are being rebuilt, four service areas will be renovated as part of a $450 million privately funded project.

The Malden, Ontario, Pattersonville and Sloatsburg service areas will close next week after Labor Day. The Malden and Sloatsburg rest stops are on Interstate 87, while Ontario and Pattersonville are on I-90.

"Significant renovations and upgrades" are planned for the rest stops, according to the Thruway Authority. Although the facilities will be closed, fuel services will remain available.

The rest stops are scheduled to reopen in the first half of 2024.

Empire State Thruway Partners was awarded a 33-year contract to operate the 27 service areas. The entity was created by Applegreen, an Ireland-based company with travel plazas in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The first phase of the reconstruction project began in July 2021 with the closure of 10 Thruway service areas. The initial plan was for the project to be completed in three phases, but delays altered the timeline. Indian Castle Service Area on I-90 was the first rest stop to reopen to the public in August 2022, 13 months after it closed for construction.

Over the past year, more of the rest stops have reopened and construction began on other service areas. Work on the first wave of service areas that closed in 2021 has been completed. Once those facilities reopened, 10 others closed for construction.

Some of the rest stops that are under construction, including the Port Byron Service Area in Cayuga County and Seneca Service Area near Rochester, are expected to open later this year. Others won't reopen until 2024.

One goal of the $450 million project is to offer better amenities at the rest stops. Restaurants like Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack have replaced McDonald's and Roy Rogers. Electric vehicle charging stations will be available at every location and select rest stops will have special amenities for truckers, such as laundry services and showers.

The revamp of the rest stops has faced criticism, mainly because of the lack of space and the smaller restrooms compared to the previous facilities. Some critics have questioned why Chick-fil-A was selected as one of the restaurants when it's not open on Sunday.

The Thruway Authority has noted that not all of the rest stops will be the same size. The first few service areas that reopened were among the smallest in the state. But other service areas that have been rebuilt, namely Clifton Springs and Pembroke, are some of the largest rest stops in the state.