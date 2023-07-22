Fred Beardsley, who served in Oswego County government and chaired the county Republican committee, has died. He was 70.

Beardsley's death was announced by the Oswego County Republican Committee. In a Facebook post, the group called Beardsley "a fearless for our county and the Republican Party as a whole."

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Pulaski Republican who represents Oswego County, remembered Beardsley as a friend, mentor and local leader.

"It's been an honor to know Fred personally and work with him while serving the people of Oswego County," Barclay said. "He has helped countless individuals and organizations over the years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Beardsley served as town supervisor in Hastings, chaired the Oswego County Legislature and was the county treasurer. As chairman of the Oswego County Republican Committee, he was a leading GOP figure in central New York. He served as regional vice chairman of the state Republican Party.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.