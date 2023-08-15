ROMULUS — After a National Park Service study determined Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region meets the criteria for a national heritage area, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will sponsor a bill to formalize the designation.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., visited Buttonwood Grove Winery in Romulus, Seneca County, on Monday to announce she will introduce the legislation when the U.S. Senate returns to session in September.

The bill is a critical step in the eight-year process to designate the Finger Lakes as a national heritage area.

Gillibrand was the sponsor of the bill that required the National Park Service to conduct a study to examine whether the Finger Lakes region should be designated as a national heritage area. She first introduced the legislation in 2015. It was included a natural resources bill that Congress approved and then-President Donald Trump signed into law in 2019.

There are 62 national heritage areas in the United States, including four in New York.

If the Finger Lakes is designated as a national heritage area, it would not be a National Park Service unit. The agency would provide some funding and other assistance to support the management of the national heritage area.

Gillibrand explained that national heritage areas are "lived-in landscapes."

"This designation would help protect and conserve the region's cultural, historic and natural resources and it would help boost tourism while bringing more funding in support for heritage, conservation and economic development," she said.

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is among the supporters of Gillibrand's legislative effort. The organization was identified as the management entity of the national heritage area if Congress approves the designation.

Meghan Lawton, president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, said the group will continue its century-old legacy of "promoting this region, these 14 counties and all that makes this area special." She also praised Gillibrand as a "true steward" of the push to designate the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area.

"Her tireless and dedicated work has brought us to today," Lawton said.

Gillibrand is hoping the bill will pass in the current Congress, which runs through 2024. She is also seeking bipartisan support for the legislation. The four congressional districts that include at least portions of the Finger Lakes are represented by Republican members of Congress.

When Gillibrand sponsored the legislation to study the national heritage area designation, the bill was introduced in the House by former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican.

"I'm optimistic," Gillibrand said.