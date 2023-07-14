The dream of making Fort Ontario a national park is not over, but U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is hoping to expedite federal recognition of the historic Oswego site.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., visited Oswego on Friday and announced her push to designate Fort Ontario as a national monument. While naming a new national park requires congressional action, a national monument can be established by the president.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Gillibrand asked him to use his authority to recognize the landmark.

"Fort Ontario played a critical role in New York's history, but has a special significance for our nation," Gillibrand wrote. "From an important military stronghold to a bastion of refuge and hope, Fort Ontario's past is emblematic of America's story as a resistor of oppression and champion of peace and opportunity. For these reasons, it is my hope that you swiftly take action to designate Fort Ontario as a unit of the national park system."

Fort Ontario's use as a military installation dates back to the French and Indian War. During World War II, the fort housed Holocaust survivors. The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum is located near the fort in Oswego.

After the end of World War II, Fort Ontario housed veterans and their families. In 1953, it was designated as a state historic site.

There is an ongoing effort to establish Fort Ontario as a national park. Former U.S. Rep. John Katko authored legislation requiring the National Park Service to study whether the site should receive national park status. Gillibrand introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate. Congress approved the bill and it was signed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

The study began in 2021. According to the National Park Service, a study report is being drafted. The document will be submitted to the Department of the Interior and National Park Service for review, then the final report will be sent to Congress.

But with the study not yet completed, Gillibrand told Biden that she is worried "many of the individuals who lived through some of the most significant moments of Fort Ontario's history will not be around to see its permanent commemoration."

Gillibrand's national monument push received support from state and local officials representing Oswego. The city's mayor, Billy Barlow, said a national monument designation "would allow us to better share our story with the rest of the country." Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who represents Oswego County, added that it would "enable Fort Ontario to take its rightful place among our country's most cherished monuments."

Katko is also backing Gillibrand's call to designate Fort Ontario as a national monument. In a statement provided by the senator's office, the former congressman praised Gillibrand for her continued support of the fort.

"She has been a great partner in our effort to give this truly historic site all the recognition it deserves," Katko said.

A national monument would not derail plans to designate Fort Ontario as a national park. In 2013, then-President Barack Obama established the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Monument in Maryland. The action came as Congress was working to pass legislation to create two national parks honoring Tubman in Auburn and Maryland.

The bill passed in 2014 and Obama signed it into law.