SYRACUSE — The theme of state Sen. John Mannion's congressional campaign launch Thursday was best summarized by state Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, who is supporting his fellow lawmaker's bid for the 22nd district seat.

"He's a good man," Magnarelli, D-Geddes, said. He added, "People, we have to wake up. We have to vote for good people who know their communities and who are going to do the right thing for the people of the state of New York and this nation."

Mannion, D-Geddes, kicked off his campaign at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen in Syracuse's Tipperary Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The site was selected because of his ties to Tipperary Hill — it's where he grew up — and he is friends with the owner, Michele Roesch, who spoke at the event.

Roesch mentioned her family's longstanding relationship with Mannion, but she also highlighted his work on behalf of bars and restaurants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need somebody like him down in Washington," she said.

Mannion, who was joined by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, spoke about the need for a "nontoxic" legislative approach in Congress. He says he has a proven track record — he is in his second term as a state senator representing parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties — and a willingness to work with people, regardless of their political affiliation.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe, a North Syracuse Democrat, told the crowd that he's supporting Mannion because "he is not ideological."

"The problems we have in Washington are because of ideology," Stirpe said. "The reason they can't get things done is because no one can cross the (party line). That's not how John works. He has principles and he runs by those principles. But when the reality on the ground does not exactly match that, he's willing to make a compromise."

Other Democratic elected officials are supporting Mannion for Congress, including Onondaga County legislators Peggy Chase and Mary Kuhn. He has also received union endorsements, with CSEA and New York State United Teachers backing his campaign.

Mannion is a former West Genesee High School biology teacher and was president of the West Genesee Teachers Association.

NYSUT President Melinda Person attended Mannion's launch event. In a statement, she called him "a fierce advocate for public educators and unions."

"As a teacher and NYSUT member, we know John will be the powerful voice in Washington for working class families and strong public schools that central New York deserves," Person said.

Mannion hopes to unseat U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Republican, in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County. But first he must win the Democratic nomination.

There are two other Democrats in the NY-22 race — Clem Harris, a Utica University professor, and Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor. Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, announced she raised more than $319,000 in the second quarter. She also has national and local endorsements in her bid for Congress.

But Mannion believes he is the best Democrat in the race. Following what others said about him, he told his supporters that "we need good people" to run for office.

"We're driving those people away. I hope I'm one of those good people and I hope you're with me," he said.