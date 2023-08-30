An incumbent state Supreme Court judge and a Rochester-area attorney have been nominated by the Republican and Conservative parties in the 7th Judicial District.

Judge Alex Renzi and Joe Waldorf received the parties' endorsements to run for state Supreme Court. The 7th district includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Renzi was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2009. He is a former Monroe County Court judge and Henrietta town justice. He has won the 7th Judicial District's jurist of the year award.

Waldorf is the principal court attorney for Judge William Taylor, the administrative judge of the 7th district. He is a former assistant district attorney in Monroe County.

Democrats have not yet announced their candidates for the 7th Judicial District.

Voters will elect two state Supreme Court judges this year. The judges serve 14-year terms.