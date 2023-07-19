A so-called "election integrity" being pushed by House Republicans includes two proposals authored by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney that seek to repeal an executive order and ban what she has labeled as "Zuckerbucks" from funding election administration.

The American Confidence in Elections Act, which Republicans say is "the most conservative election integrity bill to be seriously considered in the House in over 20 years," cleared the House Administration Committee by a party-line vote last week.

Tenney's bills that are part of the larger legislative package include the End Zuckerbucks Act. The legislation would prohibit nonprofit organizations from donating to election administration agencies.

The proposal is in response to donations made by the Center for Tech and Civic Life ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $250 million to the center, which provided grants to election offices across the country.

In New York, 33 county election boards received funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. New York City received the most money — more than $19 million — while rural counties received smaller amounts. Cayuga County was awarded $37,125 and used the funds to mail absentee ballots and hire temporary employees.

Tenney has criticized these grants by claiming the Center for Tech and Civic Life "flooded left-leaning county governments" with donations that were used to "influence election administration for their own purposes." But a report released by the organization explained that the funds were mainly used for administrative purposes, such as making voting more accessible or by hiring more staff.

A separate bill authored by Tenney that is part of the GOP election legislation targets an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in 2021. The order requires federal agencies to explore ways to encourage voter participation. Under the order, states could ask federal agencies to serve as voter registration agencies.

Tenney's bill would prevent federal funding from being used to implement the executive order. She has said her legislation would ban federal agencies from "engaging in partisan voter operations at taxpayer expense."

"As the founder and co-chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, I am fighting to stop partisan bureaucrats and big tech oligarchs from interfering in our election process," Tenney said in a statement. "(The American Confidence in Elections Act), which includes two of my bills, is a strong step towards restoring transparency and confidence in our democratic process. The Election Integrity Caucus and House Republicans are committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

It is unknown when the full House will vote on the GOP election bill, but the recent committee vote is the first step toward that goal. It's unlikely that the Democratic-led Senate would vote on the bill if it's approved by the House.