New York State Thruway travelers may notice that several rest stops are closed for construction.

Thirteen of the Thruway's 27 service areas are under construction. Nine are along Interstate 90 — Angola, Guilderland, Oneida, Ontario, Pattersonville, Port Byron, Scottsville, Schuyler and Warners — and four (Malden, Ramapo, Sloatsburg and Ulster) are on I-87.

The work is part of a $450 million project to rebuild 23 of the 27 rest stops and renovate Malden, Ontario, Pattersonville and Sloatsburg service areas. Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity created by Ireland-based Applegreen, is leading the project and operating the rest stops.

No tax or toll revenue is being used to fund the project.

The first closures occurred in July 2021 when 10 rest stops were demolished for reconstruction. The service areas were scheduled to reopen in early 2022, but delays affected the work.

Indian Castle Service Area in Herkimer County was the first rest stop to reopen in August 2022, more than a year after the initial wave of closures. Since then, 10 more rest stops have reopened.

The latest round of closures includes four rest stops that will be renovated, not rebuilt. Malden, Ontario, Pattersonville and Sloatsburg service areas will undergo "significant renovations." This should shorten the amount of time the rest stops are closed to the public. The four sites are scheduled to reopen early next year.

Frank Hoare, acting executive director of the Thruway Authority, told the agency's board Monday that three rest stops will reopen by the end of this year and 22 of the 27 will be open by Memorial Day. Based on the projected opening dates for the remaining rest stops, the project should be completed by the end of 2024.

Every rest stop will have new amenities and restaurants. Some of the restaurants include Chick-fil-A, Popeyes and Shake Shack. The amenities range from electric vehicle charging stations to private nursing areas.

Despite the modernized facilities and better amenities, there has been criticism of the new rest stops. Some of the service areas are smaller, which has led to crowding on busy travel days. The Thruway Authority believes this will be less of a problem once the project is completed and all service areas are open to motorists.