As New York deals with a lifeguard shortage, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that seeks to address the ongoing problem.

The bill, which was approved by the state Legislature in May, sets the minimum age at 15 years old for lifeguards at summer camps. Before the change, the minimum age was 16.

According to the bill's sponsors, Assemblyman Charles Lavine and state Sen. James Skoufis, the minimum age for lifeguards at municipal and private pools is 15. But there was a different standard for lifeguards at summer camps. The new law would align the regulation for summer camps with other swimming spots.

"New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our world-class beaches and camps across the state," Hochul said in a statement. "This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage, while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters this summer."

The legislation signed by Hochul notes that the American Red Cross allows lifeguard certification beginning at age 15. Camps may have no more than 50% of their lifeguards under age 17, according to the bill's text, and they must be supervised by an aquatics director.

The lifeguard shortage is affecting swimming spots across New York. New York City officials say there are about 500 lifeguards to oversee swimming at beaches and pools, down from 900 last year.

In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that it would transition to unsupervised swimming at its beaches. There will be lifeguards at the DEC's Million Dollar Beach on Lake George and the Hinckley Reservoir day-use areas.