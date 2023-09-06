Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation allowing a Cayuga County village to charge a 7% hotel tax on top of county occupancy and state sales taxes paid by customers.

Weedsport sought the tax, according to Mayor Tom Winslow, because of an increased number of fire and police calls from Rodeway Inn & Suites, the village's lone motel. He estimated that the call volume has increased by 10%.

"For some reason, their business has picked up substantially," he told The Citizen in June. He said the additional calls has put more strain on the village's fire and police departments.

With the revenue from the tax, Winslow hopes the village will be able to offset the additional resources needed to respond to calls at the motel.

The cost for a room at Rodeway Inn & Suites fluctuates depending on the day of the week, but guests would pay $20 in taxes for a $100-a-night stay — the 8% sales tax, the new 7% village hotel tax and the existing 5% county occupancy tax. The calculation doesn't include any fees charged by the hotel.

State Sen. Rachel May and Assemblyman John Lemondes, both of whom represent the village of Weedsport, introduced the hotel tax legislation in the state Legislature. Lawmakers approved the bill in June before the end of session.

As Hochul reviewed the legislation, a hotel industry group urged her to veto the bill. The New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association opposed the legislation because of fears that it will discourage people from staying in these communities.

The Weedsport hotel tax bill wasn't the only one approved by the state Legislature. Lemondes, R-LaFayette, and May, D-Syracuse, also sponsored legislation that would allow the town and village of Skaneateles to charge a 5% tax for hotel stays and short-term rentals. Hochul signed that bill, too.

The legislation takes effect immediately and the new law authorizes the tax through Dec. 31, 2025. Once it expires, the state Legislature would need to renew the tax.