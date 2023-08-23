GEDDES — To open the New York State Fair, Gov. Kathy Hochul drank some 25-cent milk, hopped on a horse, visited Micron's one-day exhibit, ate a Basilio's Italian sausage and stopped by the maple stand.

Does Hochul love the state fair? To quote the 57th governor, "You butter believe it."

Hochul kicked off the 2023 fair by providing an update on the progress of the nearly $35 million in improvements she announced last year. Two projects supported by those funds — a goat pavilion and streetscape updates along Restaurant Row — were completed before the fair. Other projects, such as a new sheep barn and wool center, horse stables and a greenhouse, will be completed by the 2025 fair.

There was one new infrastructure project announced during Hochul's fairgrounds tour. Basilio's will be getting a new stand next year.

The main focus of Hochul's opening day appearance was agriculture. She signed an executive order requiring state agencies to buy at least 30% of their food from New York farmers by 2028.

The order will have a significant impact on New York agriculture. Now, state agencies spend nearly $4 million on food from New York producers. Under the executive action, agencies would purchase nearly $400 million in food from farmers.

"This is a very big deal for our farmers," Hochul said.

The governor signed two bills while she was at the fair. One measure creates a youth development agriculture technology challenge at the fair. The competition will be open to students from elementary school through college, according to the bill's summary, and would be administered by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The sponsors of the bill, state Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, said the challenge's goal is to solve technological problems faced by farmers.

Hochul also signed legislation that would allow fairs, especially smaller events, to receive state reimbursement for youth competitions. Before the bill was signed into law, fairs were required to pay $5,000 in premiums as awards to youth participants to be eligible for reimbursement. The legislation lowers the threshold to $2,500.

While the fair is a showcase for New York agriculture, it is also features other attractions.

A dinosaur exhibit has taken over the inside of the Expo Center. Musical acts are scheduled for all 13 days of the fair, including shows at Chevy Court and Suburban Park, the two main concert venues. Some family-friendly shows are planned, including Peppa Pig Live! and a Disney-themed costume party.

There are no additional costs to attend the events. Admission is $6, but it's free for children ages 12 and younger and adults ages 65 and older.

"People can enjoy this without having to dig deeper into their pockets," Hochul said.

The fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.