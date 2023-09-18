For nearly a year, Frank Hoare has led the New York State Thruway Authority.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants him to continue in that role.

Hochul has recommended Hoare to serve as the Thruway Authority's executive director. The authority's board of directors appointed him acting executive director on Monday, a slight change to his title — he was named interim executive director in December.

The acting tag will be lifted if the state Senate confirms Hoare as the Thruway Authority's executive director. Hochul will submit the nomination when the Senate returns in January, according to her office.

Hoare was the general counsel of the Thruway Authority for two years before being appointed interim executive director. He succeeded Matthew Driscoll, who retired after five years as the Thruway's director.

During his short tenure overseeing the 570-mile superhighway, Hoare led the process that culminated in the approval of Thruway toll increases beginning in 2024. Several infrastructure projects have been completed this year, including the replacement of a bridge in Onondaga County.

Hoare has also dealt with storms that affected the Thruway. Stretches of the highway closed due to winter storms earlier this year. Over the summer, flooding caused lane closures along Interstate 90.

"Millions of New Yorkers rely on the Thruway every year to get to work, to move their goods to market and see their loved ones," Hochul said. "Having seen firsthand his leadership as interim executive director through historic storms across the state, I know that Frank Hoare has the skills and experience required to keep the Thruway Authority moving and New Yorkers safe."

Hoare, a graduate of the University at Albany and Albany Law School, has held other posts in state government, including serving as counsel at two agencies, deputy counsel to the attorney general and counsel to longtime Assemblyman Herman Farrell, who chaired the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

In private practice, he was a partner at Featherstonhaugh, Wiley & Clyne, an Albany-based law firm. For 28 years, he served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve and completed four overseas deployments.

Hoare is eager to continue leading the Thruway Authority.

"Our mission is to provide a safe and reliable highway for hundreds of millions of motorists each year," he said. "The 570-mile Thruway is a critical corridor supporting the movement of goods to benefit New York state's economy and the entire Northeast, and I am humbled to have this opportunity."