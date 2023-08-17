A dozen of the funding requests submitted by U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams have been approved by a key congressional committee.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced this week that the House Appropriations Committee signed off on the community project funding requests, the relatively new method of distributing earmarks to members' districts.

The approved requests, totaling more than $20.5 million, include $6 million for two projects at Syracuse Hancock International Airport — increasing the size of the deicing facility and expanding the security checkpoint — and $5 million for the Solvay-Geddes Connective Corridor. The town of Skaneateles would receive more than $1.8 million to provide water to residents on Andrews and County Line roads.

Other projects that received the committee's approval include more than $2.8 million for the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology to build a classroom for STEAM programs that would be offered to Syracuse students.

"In sending me to D.C., the people of central New York and the Mohawk Valley made their objective clear — govern effectively and fight for our local communities," Williams said in a statement. "I am delivering on that mission."

A few of Williams' funding requests didn't make the cut, including $14 million for the Syracuse Fire Department to build a new fire station east of Interstate 81 and $3 million for the airport to create a centralized baggage system. It's possible those projects could receive federal funding through other programs.

Nearly all of Williams' earmarks either focus on infrastructure or public safety projects in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. The Syracuse Police Department would get $1 million to upgrade its camera network in the city. Another $1 million would support water main replacement along Route 12B in the village of Hamilton, Madison County.

Although the House Appropriations Committee's approval is important, the process is not over. The spending bills must be approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.