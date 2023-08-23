SYRACUSE — One day after launching his 2024 reelection campaign, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to central New York.

McCarthy, R-California, joined Williams, R-Sennett, for a tour of JMA Wireless, a 5G equipment manufacturer in Syracuse.

JMA is a central New York success story. The company was founded by John Mezzalingua, its CEO, in 2012 and employs 1,000 people. One year ago, it opened a $100 million manufacturing campus in Syracuse. The company is already planning to expand its facility.

In 2021, JMA hailed the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion federal bill that included $65 billion for broadband. Former U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represented central New York in Congress at the time, voted for the legislation. But McCarthy, the top House Republican, did not.

McCarthy explained his vote on Wednesday. While he is supportive of investing in technology, such as what JMA Wireless produces, he thought there was "a different way to fund it" and said he doesn't support the government picking winners and losers.

Despite the opposition to the infrastructure law, McCarthy views JMA as a way to counter China's growing influence. He noted that he formed a select committee that is focused on economic and security competition with China.

"What happens in Syracuse isn't just about Syracuse," McCarthy said. "It's about leading the nation. And that's why when I came here, we wanted to come (to JMA) first. We want to make sure this continues to build out and grow because, as JMA grows, America grows stronger."

After the tour, McCarthy headed to Skaneateles to headline a fundraiser for Williams, who is in his first term representing the 22nd Congressional District.

Williams is one of the Democrats' top targets in 2024. His district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County, has more Democrats than Republicans. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won it with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020.

Republicans have a slim majority in the House of Representatives. To retain control in 2024, the GOP can't lose more than four seats.

McCarthy praised Williams, who served as a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer and was a tech entrepreneur before being elected to Congress in 2022. When questions arise in Congress, the speaker says they turn to Williams because of his private-sector background and technology expertise.

He said that Williams works with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to do what's best for his district and is service oriented, noting that he gave up his career in business to run for Congress.

"I look for people, that servant heart, looking for what's best for America, not what's best for a political party but the community itself," McCarthy said.

This was not McCarthy's first visit to central New York. As House majority leader in 2014, he headlined an Auburn fundraiser for then-GOP House hopeful John Katko and toured the Seward House Museum.