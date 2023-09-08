The state Department of Motor Vehicles is aiming to crack down on dangerous drivers and make it harder for them to get their licenses back.

The proposed regulations including adding point values to serious offenses, from alcohol-related convictions to work zone speeding, that are not part of the current state Driver Violation Point System. Anyone convicted of an alcohol- or drug-related driving offense would receive 14 points, while 11 points would be given for unlicensed driving. Eight points would be assigned if the driver struck a bridge or was speeding in a work zone.

Some offenses would be subject to higher point totals if the regulations are approved. For example, the number of points for passing a stopped school bus would increase from five to eight.

Another change would apply to the threshold for having a license suspended. Under the existing rule, a driver who receives 11 points in an 18-month period may have their license suspended. The DMV wants to lengthen the window from 18 to 24 months.

The DMV wants to review a driver's history for a four-year period from when they applied for relicensing, up from three years. The agency also proposed lowering the number of alcohol or drug-related convictions, from five to four, that would lead to permanent license forfeiture.

The proposed regulations are part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State agenda. This year, she proposed increasing road safety by amending existing rules to crack down on dangerous driving.

According to Hochul's State of the State book released this year, her administration believes that the changes "would reduce the number of high-risk driving incidents by taking persistently dangerous drivers off the road."

"The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don't belong in the driver's seat," state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said. "That's why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads."

The public can comment on the proposed regulations. The deadline for comments is Nov. 6.