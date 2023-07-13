After conversations with his family and completing the legislative session, state Sen. John Mannion is launching his campaign for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

Mannion, D-Geddes, will seek the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a freshman Republican from Cayuga County.

Before being elected to the state Senate in 2020 and winning reelection by 10 votes in 2022, Mannion was a biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus.

"I really enjoy my job and really enjoyed the job I had for almost 30 years," Mannion told The Citizen in an interview. "Central New York is right at the edge of something great. I watched it when times were really tough. I've got a record of delivering for central New York and I want to bring that to Washington."

Mannion will hold a campaign launch event Thursday at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen, a rooftop bar in Syracuse's Tipperary Hill neighborhood. He chose the location because it's where he grew up — he says it was instrumental in his success — and the business is a symbol of central New York's renaissance.

It also highlights a major difference between him and Williams, who grew up in Texas and did not become a full-time central New York resident until 2019. Mannion is a lifelong central New Yorker. He and his wife, Jennifer, raised their three children in the region.

If elected to Congress, Mannion says he will take a different approach than Williams, a conservative who is a reliable vote for House Republican leadership. Mannion aims to be a nontoxic and pragmatic voice for central New Yorkers.

"Living here my whole life, I know where most of us are coming from," Mannion said. "We're not at the edges of the political spectrum. We're down the middle."

One job for the region's representative will be to assist with Micron's historic investment in Onondaga County. The semiconductor chip maker will spend $100 billion over 20 years to construct a manufacturing facility in the town of Clay.

While the federal CHIPS and Science Act was instrumental in persuading Micron to bring a domestic manufacturing facility to central New York, there was also state legislation that Mannion worked on to provide incentives to chip companies.

Mannion joins two other Democrats — Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, and Clem Harris, a Utica University professor — in the 22nd district race. Klee Hood, who launched her campaign in April, announced that she raised more than $319,000 in the second quarter. She has received endorsements from local elected officials and national groups, including VoteVets.

But Mannion's decision to run for Congress shakes up the 22nd district contest. When he officially launches his campaign on Thursday, he said he will have the support of two unions, CSEA and New York State United Teachers, along with state and local elected officials, including Assembly members Bill Magnarelli and Al Stirpe.

Mannion also plans to visit the 22nd district's other counties, Madison and Oneida, in the coming days. He said he will be in Utica on Friday.

The 22nd district race is a top target for Democrats who view it as a key part of winning back the House majority. House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, has already pledged to spend $45 million on New York House races, including NY-22.