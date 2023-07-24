As Sarah Klee Hood questions state Sen. John Mannion's stance on abortion rights, four Onondaga County Democrats who endorsed Klee Hood in May are now supporting Mannion in the 22nd Congressional District race.

East Syracuse Mayor Lorene Dadey, Karen Docter, Cheryl Matt and Mark Matt have endorsed Mannion, D-Geddes, after initially backing Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, for Congress.

The endorsements were announced as Klee Hood criticizes Mannion's comments about abortion rights. Mannion was recently asked by CitrusTV's Luke Radel whether he believes there should be abortion restrictions. Mannion responded, "Of course there should be. There are restrictions on abortion."

Mannion also mentioned the "timelines" when an abortion is not permitted unless the health of the mother is in jeopardy or the fetus is unviable. That aligns with New York state law, which allows abortions up to 24 weeks of a pregnancy. After 24 weeks, an abortion is legal if the mother's health or the pregnancy is at risk.

But Klee Hood has sought to capitalize on Mannion's comments. In a tweet, she wrote that "we need Democrats who are crystal clear on this issue." Her stance is that abortion and women's health care decisions "should be left up to a woman and her doctor — not politicians."

The issue was raised again in a fundraising email sent by Klee Hood's campaign and obtained by The Citizen. In the email, Klee Hood called Mannion's comment "alarming, especially coming from a Democrat in 2023." She added, "Now more than ever, we need Democrats who are going to fight back against Republican attacks on reproductive care... not side with them."

Mannion's campaign is accusing Klee Hood of distorting his record on women's reproductive health. As a candidate for state Senate, Mannion was endorsed by Planned Parenthood and he advocated for passage of the Reproductive Health Act, a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade into state law. In his unsuccessful 2018 campaign for state Senate, he was attacked for supporting the Reproductive Health Act.

In 2022, Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts gave Mannion a 100% rating on its reproductive health scorecard.

Hannah Giltner, Klee Hood's campaign manager, said in a statement that Klee Hood quoted Mannion and did not attack him.

"Whether it's Senator Mannion or Congressman Williams, Sarah will never hesitate to stand up when a candidate for NY-22 calls for restricting access to abortion care," Giltner said. "As a mom of two daughters, Sarah believes that women's health care and the decision to get an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor, not politicians. And we intend to continue to highlight our stance regardless of what any other candidate in the race is doing."

In a statement, Mannion welcomed the support of Dadey, Docter and the Matts. He touted his "strong record of advocating for women's rights" and reiterated his belief that women's reproductive health is "a fundamental human right."

"In Congress, I will fight to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, so we can replicate what we've accomplished in New York state and guarantee in our laws the right to women's reproductive health care," he said.

Klee Hood and Mannion are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County. Clemmie Harris, a Utica University professor, is also seeking the Democratic nod.