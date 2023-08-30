In the week leading up to Labor Day, state Sen. John Mannion has picked up six more union endorsements in his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District.

The labor groups endorsing Mannion, D-Geddes, include the American Federation of Teachers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Amalgamated Transit Union, the National Education Association and the New York State Council of Machinists.

A pair of local labor organizations, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local One and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 580, are also supporting Mannion for Congress.

The teachers' unions endorsing Mannion note that he is a former educator. Before being elected to the state Senate, he was a biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He also served as president of the West Genesee Teachers' Association.

"(Mannion is) the champion for education and for the economy that voters in central New York and the Mohawk Valley need, and he's committed to the real solutions that support student learning and engage families, because he's been putting them into practice for the last 30 years — in the classroom and now at the state Capitol," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

When Mannion launched his congressional campaign in July, he received early endorsements from the Civil Service Employees Association and New York State United Teachers.

The support from labor could elevate Mannion in the three-way Democratic primary — Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, and Clemmie Harris, a Utica University professor, are also seeking the party's nomination — and in the race to defeat Williams, R-Sennett, in the 22nd district.

"As we approach Labor Day weekend and pause to recognize the immeasurable contributions of the working people who built this country and keep it running — and the labor unions who helped build the middle class — I'm more committed than ever to deliver fair working conditions, fair wages and the protection of union rights for all Americans," Mannion said.

He continued, "I am grateful to have earned the support of so many of the country's largest and most influential unions that represent millions of teachers, nurses, public employees, food workers, machinists and transportation professionals. I look forward to bringing my values and priorities as a longtime union member and teacher's association president to the halls of Congress."

The 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County, is a top target for Democrats in 2024. Democratic-friendly groups are planning to invest millions in House races across the state, including NY-22.