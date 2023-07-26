More than 300 formerly incarcerated individuals have received non-driver identification cards through a program that ensures those released from state prison have a photo ID.

The pre-release initiative, a partnership between the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Department of Motor Vehicles, began with a pilot program at three prisons — Bedford Hills, Taconic and Wyoming correctional facilities — in April 2022. It has been expanded to 18 correctional facilities, with plans to have the program available in all 43 state prisons by the end of October.

DOCCS assists incarcerated individuals by collecting the ID card application and taking a photo of the inmate. The documents and photos are sent to the DMV for processing, then the department delivers the ID card to the correctional facility. The ID is available to the incarcerated individual when they are released from prison.

The program is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's "Jails to Jobs" initiative, which aims to help formerly incarcerated individuals reenter the workforce.

"Individuals who have served their time deserve the opportunity to rejoin society as productive members, yet they often struggle to obtain a basic photo ID, which is required for many things that we all take for granted, such as the ability to secure housing or employment," state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said.

DOCCS also helps incarcerated individuals who are eligible to renew their driver's licenses, which allows them to legally drive after their release.

"Incarcerated individuals face many challenges in their transition back to the community," acting DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III said. "The ability to issue non-driver IDs to individuals prior to them being released to the community removes a major barrier and better prepares the individual to rebuild his or her life."

DOCCS and DMV have a similar program to help parolees gain access to non-driver IDs. Since the pilot program began in October 2018, DMV has issued 2,200 non-driver ID cards to parolees.